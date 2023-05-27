fans of stranger things will have to wait a little longer before the fifth and final season of the series appears. But now there’s a solution to make the wait a little more enjoyable. There will be an official board game of the series.

The fifth and final season of stranger things would appear on Netflix in 2024 at the earliest. The recordings will begin this year, but have already taken a lot of delay. The writers’ strike in the United States will likely cause additional delays as well. But in the meantime, fans of the series can indulge themselves.

Stranger Things: Inside Out

stranger things announced an official board game based on the series. The board game is called Stranger Things: Inside Out and is available now. The board game is based on the events of the first two seasons of stranger things. The goal is to find and free Will from the Upside Down.

During the game, you play as one of the characters from the Netflix series. You will need to collect items that will help you fight the demogorgon. To be stronger in your skin, you can form alliances with other players.

Stranger Things: Inside Out was designed by Rob Daviau and is a collaboration between Netflix and CMON Games. The game is available through the CMON Games Website for 49.99 dollars (46.6 euros), but the shipping costs to Belgium remain high.

Watch an announcement video of the board game here: