Formula 1 is becoming increasingly popular in the United States of America. The number of fans and the number of viewers are constantly increasing, as are the number of Grands Prix. In addition to races at the Circuit of the Americas, there are now also races in Miami and Las Vegas. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, explains why the top category has never been so successful across the Atlantic.

In the meantime, 74 Grands Prix have taken place in the United States. Formula 1 has historically settled in Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Caesars Palace parking lot in Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Riverside, Sebring and Watkins Glen. The Indianapolis 500 was part of the premier class. Now Formula 1 visits Austin, the new Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip and Miami.

Still in the USA without success

“There’s a reason we’re still here [in de Verenigde Staten] have been, but have not achieved great success”, Domenicali began opposite Espresso. “We were too arrogant and pretending that the American fans would understand who we were without really taking the time to explain it with the right words and with the right stories. We went there for a weekend, three days, and pretended that everyone was really interested. It was a big mistake. So we completely changed the approach. As an American company, of course, we have the privilege of understanding it better now,” he said. pointing to Liberty Media.

American fans experience it in a different way

“[We moeten] understand what the mix is, the balance of that mix,” continued the 58-year-old Italian about the balance between preserving the DNA and tradition of Formula 1, and commercial demands. “The younger generation wants to play a leading role. So, for example, the simulator [F1 23], the fact that everyone can play with each other through our video games, an incredible attraction for them to feel part of this world. That’s why social media is crucial for them, because they want to be involved in what we do. On the other hand, of course, we have a duty to respect our enthusiastic fans. [We zijn aan de slag gegaan met] how to run better, explain the technologies we use and work with them through very, very competent media to give them what they want. We have to stay focused on understanding that American fans have a different way of experiencing events and talking about Formula 1.”