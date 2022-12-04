‘Star Wars – The Holiday Special’ Remains Worst Christmas Movie Ever After 40 Years

Cinema news – 40 years later, this movie is still the worst Christmas movie of all time, according to Reddit.

It’s the Christmas movie Star Wars Holiday Specialby far the worst thing star wars ever offered us. The film aired once in the United States just before Thanksgiving 1978

Star Wars ‘top of mind’

The special film was made at star warsfranchise leads the purchase of toys for adults and their children.

George Lucas wants to destroy the film

George Lucas once said that if he had time, he would smash every copy in the world with a hammer. The versions now available on the Internet are unofficial recordings, the real recordings have in fact been destroyed.

Script

At the first hearing, a “Christmas movie with a star warstheme, not a good idea anyway. Unfortunately is The holiday special just bad. This story of Chewbacca and his family on “Life Day,” a made-up celebration of friendship, is awful.

As one Reddit user put it:“I knew it would be terrible, but nothing, NOTHING can prepare you for how incredibly bad it is. I can safely say this is the worst movie I have ever seen and will ever see. “