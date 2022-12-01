Sprint coach René Wolff says goodbye to KNWU after one year, successor not yet known | Bike

The KNWU has decided not to extend the current contract with athletics coach René Wolff. The union reports it. “Both parties have agreed to continue to work in good harmony until then.”

The national sprinters coach was appointed at the start of 2022, having previously been active for the Dutch cycling association. Under his leadership, several European and World titles have been won on the track this year.

“We would like to thank René for his efforts and wish him every success in the future,” says KNWU head coach Jan van Veen, looking for a good short-term solution.

The German also worked at KNWU between 2010 and 2017 as the national sprint team coach. Wolff left because he felt that the available budget was not sufficient to work optimally for the Tokyo Games. He became performance manager with sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF, but returned to cycling a year later as New Zealand national coach.

Back to KNWU in February this year. The 44-year-old German took over from Hugo Haak, who announced his departure after the success of the Olympic Games in Japan. Wolff said on his return that it was a huge challenge for him to “work for the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 with this successful team”.

© photo: Cor Vos







