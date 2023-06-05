75

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE has been the number one film in the Netherlands since the film’s release on Thursday June 1. The film is showing in 125 cinemas and has now attracted more than 71,000 visitors with a total turnover of €832,000, including previews on May 31.

Also in the United States, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is currently number one and grossed a fantastic opening gross of $120.5 million. SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is the third best opening for a Spider-Man movie (after No coming home And Spiderman 3). The film has already grossed $208.6 million worldwide and SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE earned the highest opening gross ever for a Sony Pictures animated film. read here learn more about international results.

The film received positive reviews and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% rating and a 96% viewership rating.

Miles Morales returns in the next installment of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga. This spectacular adventure takes Brooklyn’s friendly Spider-Man through the multiverse. He has to do it with Gwen Stacy and a new team Spiders take on the toughest foe they have ever faced.

The Dutch voice cast is made up of Juliann Ubbergen (Miles Morales), Holly Mae Brood (Gwen Stacey), Edwin Jonker (Jefferson Davis), Nurlaila Karim (Rio Morales), Kevin Hassing (Peter B. Parker), Fernando Halman (Aaron Davis ), Cynthia de Graaff (Lyla), Ine Kuhr (Aunt May), Joey Schalker (Dr Jonathan Ohnn), Jelle Amersfoort (Miguel O’Hara), Emmanuel Ohene Boafo (Hobie Brown), Charmaine Yard (Jessica Drew), Oscar Siegelaar (Commander George Stacy) and Tabi Awan (Pavitr Prabhakar).

