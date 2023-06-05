Spider-Man 2 map twice the size of previous games

The environment players roam in Spider-Man 2 is about double the size of previous games.

That said creative director Bryan Intihar in conversation with the Japanese Famitsu. “We’ve added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so the map is about twice the size of previous titles.”

“Because these two areas are smaller and more densely populated, they feel very different from Manhattan,” Intihar continues. “We’ve done some unexpected situations that we’ve never done before, like a battle on the river between the two cities, so we hope you’re looking forward to it.”

AT Eurogamer Meanwhile, Intihar explained how switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales will work in the game. In the open world, you can freely switch between the two, but in story missions, you’ll be forced to control one. both.

“When you play the main story, we decide when you switch between Pete and Miles. It serves the purpose of the story,” Intihar explains. In the open world, it’s different. “We have content designed for Peter, we have content designed for Miles, and we have content you can play with both. In the open world, you can switch between them at the push of a button.”

“The quick switching between the two characters in the open world is really, really great,” he continues. “I can just choose who I want to do a certain activity with…it’s great to have that feature.”