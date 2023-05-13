Spanish rider Martin wins MotoGP sprint race at Le Mans
Spanish motorcycle rider Jorge Martin has won the MotoGP sprint race at the Le Mans circuit. Martin started from fifth place on his Ducati, but quickly found himself leading the race. World champion Francesco Bagnaia, who had left pole position, had to settle for third place. South African Brad Binder was flagged second after thirteen laps, having qualified tenth.
Martin, 25, got off to a good start and immediately jumped into second place. On the fourth lap, he overtook Bagnaia, which also saw Binder pass. The Ducati factory team leader even fell back to fifth place, partly due to an aggressive pass from Marc Márquez. However, the Italian managed to move up to third place.
Márquez, the six-time MotoGP world champion, will make his comeback in France this weekend. The Spaniard had broken his right thumb at the end of March during the opening race in Portugal. The healing process took longer than expected. Márquez also had to skip the GPs of Argentina, USA and Spain. He qualified second at Le Mans on Saturday and finished fifth in the sprint.
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion, crashed in front of a home crowd as he sat eighth. Australian Jack Miller, third, had already crashed earlier. Sunday is the main race at Le Mans.
