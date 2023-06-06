South Holland bees get more space from the province

The province of South Holland wants to create more space for bees in the coming years. “Bees are important for our existence,” says Berend Potjer of Nature.

South Holland has twelve “bee landscapes”, ranging from germination to flowering. Scientists, environmentalists, green managers, farmers, citizens, governments, businesses and social organizations are working together to increase the number of wild bees.

The province wants to connect these areas before 2030, in order to create an extensive ecological network that contributes to the basic quality of nature in South Holland. Bees pollinate about 80% of plants and food crops on earth. Insects are also food for birds and other small animals, which can thus survive better.

Biodiversity

“Bees are important for our existence,” says Berend Potjer of Nature. “We have the ambition to create a continuous beekeeping landscape in South Holland before 2030. Bees that can fly back and forth are good for our biodiversity. By providing more flowers, native plants and nesting places, all inhabitants of South Holland can contribute to this and thus be a link in the connection of the beekeeping landscape of our region.”

To get a picture of the state of the bees throughout South Holland, the EIS knowledge center for insects and Naturalis first carries out a reference measurement. They also map the possibilities of strengthening and extending the floral network of beekeeping landscapes. The report will be available at the end of June and will serve as a starting point for the development of a unique beekeeping landscape in South Holland.



