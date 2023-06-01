Solar and wind energy around the world is growing faster than ever Economy

01 jun 2023 om 09:39Update: 30 minuten geleden

Global renewable energy capacity is expected to increase by 440 gigawatts this year. This is the biggest growth ever, the Energy Agency IEA said on Thursday. The acceleration in growth is partly due to subsidies, higher prices for fossil energy and Russia turning off the gas pipeline.

By the end of this year, the IEA estimates that global solar and wind capacity will reach 4,500 gigawatts. It has combined the total energy capacity of the United States and China.

India, China, and the United States, among others, are adding a lot of new capacity relative to the low availability of Russian energy, as is Europe. Renewable energy is considered an important alternative.

The strongest growth is in China. The country accounts for more than half of all new renewable energy projects this year and next.

Especially the use of solar panels is increasing. Two-thirds of the global renewable capacity additions this year will come from solar power. The reason, among others, is the high cost of electricity, which means many consumers are installing solar panels on their roofs to save money.

Wind power is a bit slower

The production of solar panels is also going well, the IEA said. Global potential for manufacturing solar panels is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, enough to meet sustainability targets by 2030.