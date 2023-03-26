Sloppy NAC immediately take damage early in third period | DACs

The start of the third period ended in disappointment for NAC. Visiting Helmond Sport, Ton Lokhoff’s team went no further than a draw. The highlight was a fine goal from Jort van der Sande.

NAC started at De Braak with three changes from the cup game with FC Eindhoven. Luc Marijnissen had to give way to Rowan Besselink, the man who decided on the thriller in extremis on Tuesday. Tijs Velthuis was also allowed to start. He replaced Javier Vet, injured. Sabir Agougil returned to the team, following which Kaj de Rooij lost his starting spot and captain Odysseus Velanas moved up one line.

In the almost empty stadium, hosted by mascot Lowy The Cat, the ball started rolling again three days after the wear. After a tame opening phase, the NAC accelerated the game at Helmond after fifteen minutes. The two victories seemed to have given the team confidence and under the guidance of bandleader Casper Staring, the ball was moving more and more easily. In the sixteenth minute, this acceleration was rewarded with a superb goal. Velanas found top scorer Van der Sande via an elegant heel ball. The striker did not hesitate and rolled the ball beautifully into the top corner (0-1).

Jort van der Sande with the 0-1. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



Moments later, NAC also looked immediately 0-2 down, but Rijsberg referee Richard Martens found Velanas – this time brought in by Van der Sande – to be offside. There didn’t seem to be a problem. Until Anselmo Mac Nulty mishandled a ball from Velthuis after half an hour. The Andalusian Irishman was also unfortunately involved in the goal on Tuesday and this time his recklessness was not spared either. Eros Maddy was able to work the team’s first achievement at home directly behind goalkeeper Roy Kortsmit (1-1).

The NAC lost momentum in the game and became increasingly sloppy. Young midfielders Aimé Ongba and Agougil were overwhelmed. Velthuis even had to work a ball off the goal line to avoid the worst. Lokhoff’s team seemed to yearn for peace, but just before tea was served, the back was still bulging. First Velthuis missed a gigantic opportunity, completely missing it. Moments later, Agougil hits the post after a nice combination.

Spectacular start to the second half

In the second half, NAC left unchanged. After a quarter of an hour, things immediately changed. At first, the Pearl of the South seemed to be taken by surprise. Agougil lost a duel and Besselink lost his direct opponent. It was Martijn Kaars and he shot Helmond Sport. Immediately after the kick-off, it was Velanas who, after a good action, equalized again (2-2).

The NAC entered the third period dubiously. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst

Reason for Lokhoff to make an attacking change. Jesaja Hermann and De Rooij have joined Agougil and left-back Ruben Ligeon’s side, converting the line-up to a three-forward system. While those in attendance thought they could have fun with a show, the pace of the competition actually slowed down. De Rooij even started an incredibly bad substitution and just opened a chance for Helmond Sport, after laconically trying to overtake his opponent around his own sixteen-yard area.

Damage at the start of the third period

A final offensive has just begun. Although De Rooij desperately missed a promising chance. Substitute Boris van Schuppen was also unable to make a difference, which immediately penalized NAC early in the third period.

Helmond Sports – NAC 2-2 (1-1) – 16. Van der Sande 0-1, 28. Maddy 1-1, 55. Candle 2-1, 56. Velanas 2-2

Configure NAC: Shortsmith; Lucassen, Besselink, Velthuis, MacNulty, Ligeon (59. Hermann); Staring (68. Flat), Agougil (59. De Rooij), Omgba (79. Van Schuppen); Velanas, Van de Sande.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.