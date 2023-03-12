SkyShowtime Steals Canceled Netflix Series Starring Neil Patrick Harris

fans of Decoupled can clap. Netflix has decided to abandon the series after just one season. how I Met Your Motherstars Neil Patrick Harris stars. But now SkyShowtime comes to the rescue.

As Barney, Neil Patrick Harris found his way to worldwide fame. But in fact, the LGBTQ icon has been in Hollywood for a long time. In the United States, the actor is still as often questioned about his role as a doctor of genius children Doogie Howser. And even Bart Simpson is on his resume. Well, sort of.

Yet Neil Patrick Harris has been waiting for how I Met Your Mother for the next big break, then we’ll consider his role The Matrix Resurrections no way. Of Decoupled he thought he had found her. But Netflix saw no point in renewing the series for a second season. Competitor Showtime – part of SkyShowtime in the Netherlands – thinks differently.

Decoupled from Netflix to SkyShowtime

And that’s understandable. Rated on IMDb Decoupled a nice 7.2 out of 10 and also on rotten tomatoes the series is appreciated by both critics and amateur moviegoers. For now you can watch the first season on Netflix, but the series will move to newcomer SkyShowtime soon. The date of appearance of season 2 on our screens is not yet known.

In Decoupled Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) is forced to search for love again when his soul mate and life partner suddenly ends their relationship after 17 years. Middle-aged and with no recent dating experience, he’s a bird for the cat in New York’s bustling gay scene. Often with tragicomic consequences.

According insiders should be updated Decoupled with SkyShowtime’s strategy of adding as many series and films as possible to the lineup in which diversity is central. Could the competition already be walking on eggshells? Recently made an artificial Seinfeld in any case, not a good advertisement for the original eponymous sitcom which is currently on Netflix.