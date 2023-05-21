‘Shooting Stars’: LeBron James’ High School Biopic Gets a Trailer

Universal Pictures is coming very soon with a promising sports film. Shooting Stars chronicles the early years of basketball phenom LeBron James. In high school together with his friends and teammates, he dominated everything for the first time and thus achieved national fame.

LeBron James, 38, is now in his twentieth season in the NBA, the biggest basketball league in the world. In between, he’s won four titles, been named MVP four times, Finals MVP four times and selected to the All-Star Game 19 times. Recently, LeBron James even reached an unattainable milestone by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

His road to the ultimate peak began at age 14 with his school’s St. Vincent–St. Married. He had gone there with his three best friends. Together they would become the best high school the United States. Due to their impressive performances, players from St. Vincent–St. Mary quickly rose to national fame and became acquainted with LeBron James all over the world.

Shooting Stars

The story of the high schoolyears of LeBron James has now been filmed in Shooting Stars. The film is based on the book of the same name by award-winning author Buzz Bissinger and has now received a first teaser. “People think they know my story, but it’s our story. That’s how I met my brothers and we became a family,” we hear LeBron James say.

Young LeBron James becomes Shooting Stars played by talented basketball player Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, who is making his acting debut. Caleb McLaughlin (stranger things) as Lil Dru, Avery S. Wills Jr. (bluster) as Willie McGee and Khalil Everage (Cobra Kai) as Sian Cotton plays her childhood friends. Scoot Henderson, one of the greatest basketball talents in the world, plays teammate Romeo Travis. Dermot Mulroney (Cry VI) can be seen again as coach, Keith Dambrot. The Service Manager is Chris Robinson (Blackish).

The film Shooting Stars will be released in the United States on June 2 on the Peacock streaming service. It is not yet known where he will be seen with us.

Watch the trailer here Shooting Stars: