09 mrt 2023 om 22:36Update: 40 minuten geleden

Several people were killed in a shooting at a prayer house in the northern German city of Hamburg, German police reported. The German media report at least seven dead and as many seriously injured. Footage shows police present en masse at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The shooter is probably dead. “We have no indication that the assailant is on the run, rather we have indications that the assailant is likely in the building and is likely even among the dead,” the police spokesman told the service. local press. 24 Hamburg.

It would be a deceased person who was found on an upper floor of the building. No one has been arrested yet.

The shooting took place in Alsterdorf, a district north of Hamburg. Residents of the area received a notification that they were temporarily not allowed to leave their homes.