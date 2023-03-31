Send large files via Gmail? That’s how you do it

If you want to send photos to yourself via Gmail, you often run into the message that that was way too much and that only a selection of your photos will be sent (a selection that Gmail makes itself for convenience). Very annoying, but did you know that you can also easily send large files via Gmail? Even up to 10 GB! This is how you do it.

Send large files

The Gmail file size limit is 25MB. You are allowed to send either 1 file of this size or multiple files larger than 25MB. Before 25MB was a lot: nowadays 1 200MP photo of your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is already something like that. The world has changed, but Gmail hasn’t changed with it. We don’t know if that will happen, but you might not even have to if you use the lifehack below to send large files through Gmail.

Through the browser

Open Gmail via www.gmail.com click on Compose to create a new email Don’t go to paper clip, but click on Google Drive triangular logo click on MyDrive (although you don’t have to if it opens immediately) Navigate to the folder on your Drive where this large file is located and click on it (or search via download the file on your computer) So choose insert as Drive Link click on Insert Finish your email and tap Send when you’re done. The recipient will receive your email with a link to download the file via Google Drive.

Related Articles

Through the Gmail app

Open the Gmail app Click bottom right Compose Now press the paper clip You will then have the choice between attaching a file and inserting it from Drive. Choose the latter Drive opens again and you can select a file to add as an attachment Select what you want to send, press Selection You will then see the file as a link in your email. The recipient will receive your email with a link to download the file via Google Drive.

Handy eh? It might seem like a lot of hassle at first, but Google has actually made it so clean. Good luck with the shipment!