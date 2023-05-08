Season 5 of Stranger Things will unfortunately follow season 4

After the delayed fourth season of stranger things now the fifth and final season is also delayed. The brothers behind the hit series announced it on Twitter.

Hollywood stands still. More than 20,000 writers have been on strike since May 2. The WGA, the writers’ union, has officially declared a strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.

Hollywood is standing still

The problem? The impact of streaming on the already precarious existence of the creatives who wrote your favorite films and series is worrying for the rise of artificial intelligence and the deplorable working conditions in Hollywood studios.

You can read more about the reasons for the strike in this article. However, it is not such an action that you, as a consumer, will not notice. It’s not an America far from your bed. You won’t mind the fact that a few current affairs shows can’t be broadcast in the US. But your favorite shows are already in trouble. Indeed, one of the biggest series of the last ten years is in trouble.

stranger things season 5

We then speak of stranger things. The Duffer Brothers were busy preparing for production on the Netflix Original season five until the strike began. The grand finale of the ever-expanding franchise, for which several spin-offs have already been announced. The inevitable farewell major show, however, is postponed for a while out of sheer necessity.

Production on season five was supposed to start soon, but the Duffer brothers announced on Twitter that production was unfortunately delayed due to the strikes:

Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop at the start of filming. While we are excited to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then – again and again. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Fair deal

They explain the importance of the scriptwriters’ role, even when the cameras are already on: “Writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we are excited to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal will be reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – again and again.

More shows will continue

Bad news for fans of the series, but at the end the Duffer brothers are also convinced that their writers deserve better terms. Incidentally, there are other big shows that can continue despite the strikes: the two from Amazon The ring of power as HBO Dragon House are currently filming in the UK.

Both productions stored scripts before the strike began. However, the big question is what will happen when scenes or stories need to be adapted, without writers on set. The last time this kind of strike happened, it didn’t exactly benefit the series and movies in question in such situations. It makes sense for productions that had already started on location to keep the cameras rolling for as long as possible. In case of stranger things is that, according to the Duffer brothers, seemingly impossible.

Summer 2024 on Netflix?

It is unknown at the time of writing what the impact will be on the release date of the fifth and final season of Netflix Original. The delay and therefore the postponement is in any case a problem, especially with the ambitious post window starting in the summer of 2024. Well, season four also took no less than three years due to the pandemic. Fans are used to it.