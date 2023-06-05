Score the OranjeLeeuwinnen World Cup uniforms now

The new Nike away and home jerseys of the OranjeLeeuwinnen. – Photo: KNVB Media

The new Nike away and home kits that the OranjeLeeuwinnen will wear at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are now available exclusively at knvbshop.nl. The world final tournament begins on July 20 and the Dutch national team will wear the uniforms there anyway in the group matches against Portugal, the United States and Vietnam.

Inspiration was sought for the outfits from Dutch tradition and history, with translation into contemporary culture. The OranjeLeeuwinnen debuted the new home kit on April 7 in the friendly against Germany and four days later wore the away kit for the first time in the game against Poland. Fans will also be able to cheer on the team in matching style in upcoming games.

The orange home shirt is based on the kit worn by the Dutch men’s national team during the 1988 European Championship. This shirt with a striking scale pattern has become known as the “goldfish shirt”. Although the Dutch public at the time had to get used to the pattern, the 1988 shirt was chosen two years ago as the most popular Orange shirt of all time.

Female Royal Family

In the 2023 edition for women, you will find the 1988 atmosphere in the striking patterns. In addition, unique details have been incorporated into the shirt, such as the word “Leeuwinnen” and the year “1971”, which is generally considered the starting year of women’s football in the Netherlands.

The new Orange Women away kit gives a contemporary interpretation of the red, white and blue colors of the Dutch flag, in homage to the Dutch character. The blue and white are inspired by the blue and white dresses worn by royal women. The red of the flag is reflected in the stitching of the KNVB coat of arms, representing all the colors of our flag.

The home and away kit and accompanying lifestyle clothing line are available through the KNVB Shop in all common sizes.