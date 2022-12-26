Scientists systematize intelligence | wibnet.nl

Chimpanzees know how to pry a raisin out of a crack with a stick.

The zebrafish can count its congeners.

And even a roundworm with only 302 nerve cells seems to be able to consider whether or not to eat a bite.

Animals have very different skills, but does their behavior show that they are intelligent? And if so, which species is the smartest?

Researchers do not yet have a clear answer to these questions. They even struggle to answer another fundamental question: what intelligence?

However, intelligence researchers now want to learn from it periodic table der elements, where you can know, based on the location of an element, if it conducts electricity or if it reacts strongly with water, for example.

A team of neuroscientists, philosophers and computer scientists wants to start the project various intelligences organize our knowledge of intelligent behavior and brain structure in animals and humans in the same systematic way.