First, the doctors asked him to open and close one hand. Then they asked him to release his hand. Maria Mazurkevich did not move – but the electrodes on her head showed that she had heard the doctors.

The electrodes had picked up electrical impulses from the brain, showing that the patient not only responded to what the doctors said, but also heard the difference between the requests.

She was therefore well aware of her surroundings – and the doctors got a unique insight into her consciousness.