SBS6 wants a show with Johan Derksen and Raymond Mens on the United States

In his old age, Johan Derksen could take a trip to the United States for SBS6. ‘Snor’, 74, was asked by Talpa to do a series with Raymond Mens in which music and the US election are central.

“We received a proposal to go along the Mississippi together. Along the way, I talked about music, blues, country and bluegrass. Raymond was talking about politics in that region at the time,” confirms Derksen in a conversation with the ADVERTISEMENT.

Time

However, the bullet has not yet passed through the church, partly for lack of time. “There is still a gap to be found in the planning. We have shows every day with Today inside. And having a temporary replacement join me is not an option. I’m not going to give up Today Inside for a schnibble. I need some free time to do this. They can now be seen in Talpa when it is possible to make room in the agenda. We are free around Christmas and New Years. There may be an opportunity there. »

road trip

Mens is looking forward to traveling to the United States with Derksen. “For me, it’s been a dream for a long time to do a series about America, showing the real America. So not New York or Los Angeles, but really deeper into America. Then the idea of ​​doing a musical road trip came up. quickly popped in. Down the Mississippi, because there’s a lot of music history there and you come into contact with Americans.