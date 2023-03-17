Say goodbye to Netflix: These are the 7 best streaming services in 2023

Netflix is ​​getting more and more expensive, now also has advertising and will soon stop you from sharing your account! Time to move on: these are the best streaming services in 2023.

Best streaming services in 2023

Netflix will change more and more in the coming year. For example, there will be a new subscription with ads, and if you share Netflix outside of your family, this annoying trick will stop it. In the United States, the first stage of this plan has already been implemented, with a basic subscription at €4.99 per month. And the second stage starts already in March.

For many people, this is a reason to cancel Netflix subscription. Because paying even more for the streaming service that is already the most expensive… why would you do that? And who wants to stream with ads? We’ve listed the best streaming services in 2023, so you’ll have plenty to watch without Netflix.

1.Disney+

Although the Disney+ name suggests that you can only watch good anime with this streaming service, that’s definitely not the case. Disney is a giant: they own 20th Century Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. So you can all watch the movies from these studios through Disney+.

Disney+

€9.99 per month or €99.90 per year (4K, four devices simultaneously)

2.HBO Max

HBO excels in its own series: they are known for their high quality. Think Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire and many more. You stream it on HBO Max, along with the latest films from Warner Bros. and DC, and Cartoon Network series.

HBO Max

€5.99 per month or €46.99 per year (720p, one device at a time)

€7.99 per month or €59.99 per year (4K, three devices simultaneously)

3. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is by far the cheapest streaming service in the Netherlands. Still, you get plenty of content for that amount, including all of the James Bond films, the hit series The Boys, and The Grand Tour with the original Top Gear trio. Also nice: you get Amazon Prime, with free shipping and discounts for your Amazon orders.

Amazon Prime Video

€2.99 per month (4K, three devices simultaneously)

4. Through the game

If you mainly watch sports, then Viaplay is the right place for you. For example, the service has acquired the rights to broadcast Formula 1 since last year. You can also enjoy international football competitions such as the Premier League and the German Bundesliga, as well as sports such as darts and martial arts. Although Viaplay also has a wide range of films and series, especially from Scandinavian soil.

through the game

€15.99 per month or (temporarily) €10.49 per month with an annual subscription (2 streams simultaneously, usable on up to 5 devices in 24 hours)

5.AppleTV+

Ask around your friends or family: “Which one of you here has Apple TV+”? You probably hear crickets. Still, Apple’s streaming service has plenty of shows and movies to check out, such as For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Oscar-winning CODA.

AppleTV+

€6.99 per month (4K, five devices simultaneously)

6.SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime is the newest addition to streaming services in the Netherlands. The offer is still quite limited, but don’t let that spoil the fun. The service is home to franchises like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the Jurassic Park and World films, as well as classics like Jaws and The Godfather.

sky show

€6.99 per month (1080p, three devices simultaneously)

€3.49 per month (1080p, three devices simultaneously, only with subscriptions purchased before December 7, 2022)

7. Videoland

Videoland is the big local streaming service. The focus here is on Dutch-language films, series and content from owner RTL, such as Expedition Robinson, A Year of Your Life and Good Times Bad Times. But there are also plenty of Videoland Originals: from Special Forces VIPS and Love Island to the popular Mocro Maffia. Do you prefer a Hollywood production? Then try one of the 697 films and 281 series from abroad.

Videoland

€4.99 per month (SD or HD, one device at a time, including advertising, no takeaway downloads)

€8.99 per month (SD or HD, two devices at the same time, no ads, downloads to go)

€10.99 per month (SD or HD, four devices simultaneously, no ads, downloads to go)

The best streaming services for niche movies and series

From anime to short films, are your tastes for films and series a bit niche? Then you have to look a little further to find a cool streaming service. Perhaps one of the following services is right for you: