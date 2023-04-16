Sarina Wiegman went unbeaten in her first thirty international appearances as England women’s national football team coach, but on Tuesday night came the first defeat. Australia, who will host the World Cup with New Zealand next summer, won 0-2 at Brentford Stadium in London.

Australia took the lead after 32 minutes through Chelsea’s top striker Sam Kerr. After the break, England went in search of the equalizer but also left more space in the back, which resulted in Charlotte Grant’s 0-2 halfway through the second half. .

Wiegman won the Finalissima last Thursday at a packed Wembley, beating Brazil on penalties after a 1-1 draw due to a late equalizer by the Brazilians. England contested the Finalissima as the winners of last year’s European Championship in England, when Wiegman’s side beat Germany in a thrilling final after extra time at Wembley.

Wiegman: ‘I’m not worried’ Coach Sarina Wiegman wasn’t worried about her first defeat with England footballers. “I don’t worry, I don’t worry so easily,” she told the BBC. According to Wiegman, his team should be present at the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. “We have to be at our highest level soon. We know where we want to go and what we need to do. I don’t think we are losing momentum. We build and know where we want to be. Wiegman also didn’t care that his undefeated streak was now over. “I wasn’t concerned about it at all. We just want to win every game. We are not talking about this series either. We want to improve with every game. Of course, it would have been nice if we had won. But sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. I hope we will win a lot more.

England captain Leah Williamson duels Australia’s captain and star player Sam Kerr. ©AFP



The successful former Oranje Leeuwinnen coach, with whom she also won the European Championship in her own country in 2017 and reached the World Cup final in France two years later, moved from the women’s team Dutch to the women’s team after the Olympics. Summer Games 2021. England women’s team. After thirty international matches, Wiegman is still undefeated, with 25 wins and five draws. The goal difference of 138-10 was equally impressive.

On Tuesday night England lost for the first time in a long time, but Wiegman will no doubt present the loss to Australia to his players and the media as a warning for next summer’s World Cup. England go there as heavy favorites, but home country Australia are certainly one of the other contenders for the world title, along with Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands.

England are hoping to become women’s world champions for the first time at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, where Wiegman’s side are sure to be among the starting favourites. England will face Haiti, Denmark and China in the group stage.

The Orange Lionesses won 4-1 against Poland tonight at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam, who still took the lead. At the World Cup, Vietnam, Portugal and the United States are the group stage opponents of national coach Andries Jonker’s team.