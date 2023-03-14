Samsung discredited: superzoom moon photos are ‘fake’

Real moon, artificially added

The difference between the actual zoomed images of the moon and the result is so great that it is clearly not a question of refining the existing images. No, the moon in the photo appears to have been completely replaced by another moon, taken with a different camera.

Samsung was also implicated in 2020 over the “misleading” Space Zoom feature, according to some users. Then Samsung said there was more to it than just replacing the moon with an existing photo.

According to Samsung, the moon photos are handled by artificial intelligence (AI). The software sees that a moon is photographed and bids according to Samsung a “detail enhancement feature by removing blur and noise”. Still, user experiences on Reddit suggest there’s more to it than just sharpening the shot: Samsung’s system adds details that the camera didn’t see at all.