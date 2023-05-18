Sakira Rijk won the two-phase 1.15m special from Ruitersport De Kroo to Nieuw- en Sint Joosland in a bloody finale with the mare Heaven Star van de Distelhoeve.

Bastiaan Broeksema, with gelding Florus, was the first starter of the eight combinations to immediately put the game on the car in the deciding run. The Ritthem runner dispatched the 13-year-old son of Gaillard de la Pomme, who bounced back with great power, clear in a super fast time of 29.30 seconds. It made it look like a cat in the bakkie for Broeksema.

However, Sakira Rijk from ‘s-Heer Abtskerke proved that things could be done even faster. Knife between teeth, she sent the Heaven Star van de Distelhoeve, whizzing like a deer on the course, towards the coveted victory in 29.30.

,,Heaven Star is a small horse with a heart of a lion and very reliable,” Rijk said afterwards. ,,She is very fast, very agile, reads the course well, pulls towards obstacles and is extremely careful. An ideal show jumping horse, which I am very happy with.”

Inge Timmerman won the 1.05m with the mare Merle. Anouchka Marinissen and her daughter from Zangersheide, Big Asca Star KZ, took top honors in the 90cm class. Tessa Steijn was the best in 80 cm with the gray mare Nebraska van Chapelbridge.