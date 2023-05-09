Ryanair orders $40 billion worth of planes from Boeing

Irish airline Ryanair has placed a huge order for 150 new aircraft from US company Boeing. An additional 150 aircraft have also been selected. Both companies announced that the order was worth $40 billion (€36.3 billion).

This is the largest order the Irish company has ever placed for products made in the United States. These are Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. These aircraft are more economical and emit less harmful emissions than the previous B737NG. The new aircraft has 228 seats, a fifth more than the current aircraft.

The 737 MAX 10 is a competitor to European Airbus’s A320neo and A321 aircraft.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said earlier that demand for air travel is strong and summer bookings are doing well. The Irish budget airline is expanding its capacity to meet strong demand.

Due to the size of the transaction, the deal is subject to approval at Ryanair’s shareholder meeting in September.