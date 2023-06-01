Russian militias fighting for Ukraine report another Russian invasion • Zelensky makes surprise visit to EU summit in Moldova

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom Legion of Russia, two units of Russians fighting for Ukraine, report in a video that they again invaded the Russian border region of Belgorod. They say they are advancing towards the border town of Shebekino, where Russian authorities reported heavy shelling this morning. The volunteer corps says that it is not them, but the Russian army which is behind these bombardments.

The two units of ethnic Russians also invaded Belgorod last week, occupying a number of border villages for a day and a half. Russian authorities said they repelled the attack and killed 70 fighters, the militias suffered only a few casualties and then retreated. The raid forced the Russian military to reinforce defenses along the border with Ukraine.

The volunteer corps writes on Telegram that they bombarded the town hall of Shebekino, where the Russian forces were entrenched, with artillery. They would have received information from the local population. Their claims cannot be independently verified.

“There were and there are no enemies on the territory of the province of Belgorod,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, wrote on Telegram early this morning. “There are mass shootings. But the province’s operational headquarters said in a statement to state news agency Tass: ‘The situation in Shebekino is dire, fighting can be heard and shelling is taking place. Russian forces are active, but there is no breakthrough from the Ukrainian army.”

Martin Alberts

ANP/EPA – A photo released by Russian Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the aftermath of the Shebekino bombing this morning.

