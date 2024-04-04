Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has issued a warning to his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, during a rare phone call regarding the deployment of troops to Ukraine. Shoigu emphasized Moscow’s readiness to engage in discussions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine but cautioned against any unilateral military actions.

The phone call between the two defense ministers marked their first contact since October 2022 and highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the situation in Ukraine. Shoigu expressed Russia’s willingness to participate in talks aimed at finding a peaceful solution but criticized a planned round of peace talks in Geneva as “senseless” without Russia’s involvement.

Media reports have indicated that a draft document from talks in Istanbul in March 2022 proposed Ukraine abandoning its NATO bid and remaining neutral, but no final agreement was reached. The unresolved issues have continued to fuel the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During the call, Lecornu extended his condolences to Russia over the recent deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow. Russian officials have attempted to link the attack to Ukraine and the West, with Shoigu asserting that Moscow has evidence of Ukrainian involvement in organizing the terror incident, suggesting that Western powers may have approved of such actions.

As tensions escalate and accusations fly between Russia and Ukraine, the prospects for a peaceful resolution remain uncertain. The international community will be closely monitoring developments in the region as efforts to de-escalate the situation continue.