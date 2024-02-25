Russia returns Navalnys body to family, spokesperson confirms

The family of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has finally been able to lay him to rest after days of denial and pressure from Russian authorities. Navalny’s body was returned to his mother, with family members allegedly forced to hold a secret funeral.

Questions have been raised surrounding the nature of Navalny’s death, with his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, stating that the family was shown a medical report indicating he died of natural causes. Navalny’s mother had initially been denied access to his body and accused authorities of blackmail.

Navalny’s widow has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “torturing” Navalny’s corpse and has questioned his Christian faith. A public funeral for Navalny could be seen as disruptive and unfavorable for Putin, leading to floral tributes for Navalny being removed by unidentified individuals overnight.

Russian watchdog group OVD-Info has reported that over 400 people have been detained after leaving tributes for Navalny. Navalny’s mother was allegedly given an ultimatum to hold a secret funeral or have him buried at a prison colony.

The family is seeking a proper funeral service and wishes to bury Navalny in a manner customary in Orthodoxy. Despite the challenges they have faced, they remain determined to honor Navalny’s memory in a respectful and dignified way.

