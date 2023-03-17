Royal award for former director of Nemo Science Museum | amsterdam

NewsMichiel Buchel, former director of the Nemo Science Museum, was made an officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau on Thursday evening. He has been praised for his years of dedication to making science and technology accessible to a wide audience.

Michiel Buchel, former director of the Nemo Science Museum. © Martin Dijkstra



Aged 67, Buchel was a director at Nemo for almost twenty years, he said goodbye last month. At a special time, because the Science Museum has been around for exactly a century.

In honor of his farewell, a meeting was held on Thursday evening where Buchel received the ribbon from Crys Larson, mayor of the municipality of Wijdemeren, the municipality where Buchel lives. “Michiel Buchel worked tirelessly and in countless areas,” said the mayor. “For science, society and culture. And especially for the connection between them.

The former director was also commended with the ribbon for his efforts in many additional positions in the cultural sector at home and abroad. For example, he was president of the European network of science museums Ecsite and has been involved with VSC, the sectoral organization of museums and science centres. He has also been active on various boards, such as that of Uitmarkt Amsterdam.

Now that Buchel has retired, Géle Roelink succeeds him as director of the Nemo Science Center.

