06 mrt 2023 om 23:43

A Romanian Dutchman has been jailed for 4.5 years in Spain after he and his girlfriend stole dozens of very expensive bottles of wine. One of the bottles was a unique example from the beginning of the 19th century, with an estimated value of 350,000 euros.

All the bottles of wine were collectively worth around $1.7 million, or €1.6 million.

At the end of 2021, the 47-year-old Romanian Dutchman and his 29-year-old Mexican girlfriend enjoyed a 14-course dinner in the hotel’s luxury restaurant. After the hour, the two walked around the wine cellar, where their eyes fell on the expensive bottles of wine they had intended.

The duo had traveled to Spain prepared. The wife successively ordered a salad and a dessert for the room that evening. In doing so, she distracted the last employees who worked at night.

During the first distraction, the Romanian Dutchman stole a card which gave him access to the wine cellar. During the second diversion, he entered the wine cellar and stuffed 45 bottles of wine into three bags. The two had already put towels in the bags ahead of time so the glass wouldn’t ring during the escape.

That same morning, the 29-year-old Mexican and the 47-year-old Romanian Dutchman left the hotel. The two men managed to evade justice for nine months before being arrested at the border between Montenegro and Croatia.