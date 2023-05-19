Robbie (31) Hageman will play his farewell match on Saturday. His father, his mother and his very pregnant wife are there. Just like her three sons aged six, four and two. They see their father for the first time in the ring as Rabbit. “Handsome! I want to show that you shouldn’t let anyone tell you what to do. Even if it’s the best doctor in the world. Rely on your own strength.



The Nuenen kickboxer is terminally ill. Doctors give him a maximum of five years. He’s been training for Saturday for months. Nothing will prevent him from playing this match. Neither did his brain tumor. He was operated on twice. This week, he received another chemotherapy treatment. “I feel very fit. I haven’t been this fit for the past three years. I have three children and a fourth on the way. If it really wasn’t responsible, I wouldn’t. There is an IC doctor, a neurologist and a general practitioner in the room. If something goes wrong, there is the help you need.

struggle



Hageman became a two-time world champion. He was knocked down in the last game in 2018. “Thanks to sports, I was knocked out and had to have a brain scan. That’s why I’m still alive. The doctor said a game n was no longer possible. Today, three years later, boxing is possible again. I believe a lot in God. It helps me in everything. I always say: don’t listen to anyone, whoever they are, but listen to God.

The fight is against Rachid Belaini, nicknamed “the man of steel” in kickboxing because we don’t knock him out so quickly. He had previously become European champion. He has played over 150 matches. The kickboxer had retired but is now back in the ring especially for Hageman. 47 he is. “He’s a bit old. I’m sick. It’s a great game.

Hageman looks forward to the farewell match. “I think it will be a very nice pot. It won’t take three rounds. One goes down. When I go down myself, people also see that it’s not sold. I would even like that. In my opinion, it is already a victory to be there. I will pick up the pace. I hope he can continue. »

Pregnant



If his heavily pregnant wife gives birth at this time, he will finish the competition first. “So this is the first birth that I’m not present at. So God intended it that way. I’m at the game and I hope to enjoy my daughter for a long time. I hope that I will always be at my daughter’s wedding .”

The farewell match will take place on Saturday at the Indoor Sportcentrum Eindhoven. Part of the profits go to Fundraising for Robbie Hageman for treatment in the United States.