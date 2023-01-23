‘Ridiculous’ Dutch accent earns Tom Hanks Razzie nomination

APE

Tom Hanks latex face mask and ‘ridiculous’ accent in the movie Elvis could earn him a Golden Raspberry Award in March, the satirical counterpart to the Oscars. The American actor was nominated for his portrayal of Elvis’ manager, Tom Parker. According to the Razzie organization, Hanks is the favorite to “win” the award.

The Elvis Presley movie was released last May. The biopic tells the life story of the king of rock ‘n’ roll from the perspective of Parker, born in Breda in 1909 as Dries van Kuijk. At the age of eighteen he left for the United States, where he lived the rest of his life.

Hanks adopts a striking focus in the film on the life of Elvis, which American media described after the film’s release as, among other things, “mysterious euro-american‘ and ‘weird‘. Some critics also fell for the amount of makeup and the prosthetic nose and double chin with which the actor plays Parker.

According to American music journalist Alanna Nash, who wrote a biography about Parker, the music manager actually spoke completely different. “It sounded like a crazy southern dialect, and you only knew it was Dutch if you listened to the pronunciation of certain consonants.”

Tom Hanks hasn’t spoken publicly about his accent Elvis speak. When asked after the film’s Cannes premiere last year to what extent Parker’s Dutch background played a role in his preparation for the role, he didn’t answer.

“Hanks steered clear of any discussion of his accent and instead went into great lengths about how he learned more about Elvis’ infamous manager,” the entertainment website wrote. the variety at the time.

Three times the chance

Incidentally, Hanks is not only nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Parker, but also for Worst Interaction between the Oscar-winning actor and his “latex face mask (and ridiculous accent).” He also has a third chance to win the anti-prize for his role in a remake of Pinocchio.

The Razzies are awarded each year on the eve of the Oscars. Besides Hanks, the other nominees for Worst Supporting Actor are Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams, for their roles in the film. Blond on Marilyn Monroe.