rhythmRhythm of the Dance’ is coming April 2024

Rhythm of the Dance’ will arrive in Flanders in April 2024

Rhythm of the Dance’ arrives in April 2024 with ’25th Anniversary Tour’ in Ghent, Antwerp and Bruges. Irish dance sensation ‘Rhythm of the Dance’ will go on a world tour in 2024 with their ’25th Anniversary Tour’ and will also stop at Capitole Ghent, Stadsschouwburg Antwerp and Concertgebouw Bruges at the end of April 2024. Acclaimed by over 14 million of audiences worldwide, ‘Rhythm of the Dance’, which combines traditional Irish dance and music in one lively show, has for many years taken audiences on a breathtaking and thrilling journey through Irish history.

25th Anniversary Tour

Their incredible ’25th Anniversary Tour’ creates a new era in Irish entertainment, bringing together a wealth of Irish talent, world and Irish champion dancers, some of the best traditional musicians and phenomenal singers in a unique show. Order your tickets now for the sublime ‘Rhythm of the Dance – 25th Anniversary Tour’ in April 2024 at Capitole Ghent (25/04), Stadsschouwburg Antwerp (27/04) and Concertgebouw Brugge (28/04), via ticketbuy.eu.

Irish traditional dance

Since the inception of “Rhythm of the Dance” (initially the show was set up for a 3-week tour of the United States), the show has continuously toured internationally and garnered critical acclaim year after year. . Combining traditional Irish dance and music with state-of-the-art stage technology, this two-hour extravaganza has been providing audiences with an exciting, energetic and unique total experience for years.

Constant search for perfection

“Rhythm of the Dance” continues to evolve thanks to the director/producer, choreographer and composer’s constant search for perfection. Over 14 million people in 52 countries have already made the most of this upbeat show and in 2024 ‘Rhythm of The Dance’ will unfold with an amazing new live show on their ’25th Anniversary Tour’.

Live musicians, singers and dancers

World-class musicians, singers and dancers deliver an unparalleled blend of heart-pounding beats and blazingly fast choreography in a phenomenal production. Embark on a breathtaking journey through Ireland’s history, from the ancient, rich in legends and myths, to the modern and urban Ireland of today.

Photos: Entertainment Room.

﻿

‘Rhythm of the dance – 25e anniversary tour on April 25, 2024 In Capitol Ghent, April 27, 2024 In Stadsschouwburg Antwerp And April 28, 2024 In Concertgebouw Brugge.

Tickets & info: ticketbuy.eu