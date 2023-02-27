Review of Creed 3 in IMAX on MoviePulp

Creed 3 *** in IMAX ***

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

With Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Florian Munteanu, Tony Bellew, Teófimo López, Selenis Leyva, Mila Davis-Kent, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Wood Harris,…

Playing time: 116′

Check it out if you liked Creed 2 & Bruised.

The Story: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis thrives in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the clash between old friends is more than just a fight.

Our verdict: The now 8th film in the Rocky universe starring Sylvester Stallone ended with Creed 2. The torch has passed entirely to Michael B. Jordan who has already shown with Creed that he can breathe new life into the films of boxing and is even willing to sit in the director’s chair for it. As the new big name, we get man-of-the-moment Jonathan Majors with Tessa Thompson returning as the other half of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis character.

Creed 3 ditches the Rocky inspiration of the 70s and 80s and goes completely ghetto from start to finish with shots of Los Angeles (actually Atlanta being adapted to the LA look & feel but hey) and modern rap music from the 2020. The focus is clearly on satisfying Latino and Black minority groups in the United States with Creed 3 giving real fighters like Teófimo López and Tony Bellew a chance to excel on screen. There is a bit of continuity with Creed 2 bringing back the emotional dimension again with Tessa Thompson & newcomer Mila Davis-Kent. It is also strongly supported by Jonathan Majors, but Michael B. Jordan has, as always, little cheese and falls with Creed 3 a little in the basket, it must be admitted.

In terms of pacing, Creed 3 is very reminiscent of Halle Berry’s work for Netflix with the boxing movie Bruised. Only the feminine dimension, more vulnerable, is much better developed by La Berry, because Jordan remains a little on the surface, even if he managed to touch us a little at the beginning and in the middle of the film. At the end, he completely misses the ball in terms of emotional development and this may have to do with the playing time which is a bit too long in our opinion. Finally, the action plans have been found in a creative way, so that Creed 3 brings a little breath of fresh air to the genre. Anyway, in general, it didn’t make our hearts beat faster.

In short, with Credo 3 shows Michael B. Jordan that anyone can make a boxing movie. Beautiful images of MGM, but a soulless story. With the heels above the ditch no more.

