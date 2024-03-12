The Kremlin has expressed support for Pope Francis’s recent call for peace talks to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to engage in negotiations. However, Moscow’s offers for peace talks have been contingent on Ukraine giving up seized territory, a condition that has been rejected by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of providing military support to Ukraine for a negotiated solution, stating that now is not the time for Ukraine to consider surrender. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the Pope’s call for talks as “virtual mediation” from a distance. Zelenskyy has further ruled out talks with Putin and has made it clear that Russia will not be invited to a peace summit in Switzerland.

As Russia continues to make gains on the battlefield, the West is grappling with how to support Ukraine, especially as the US presidential election approaches. The situation remains complex, with various stakeholders having different perspectives on how to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. While some advocate for talks and negotiations, others believe that military support is necessary to push for a solution that is favorable to Ukraine.

Overall, the conflict in Ukraine remains a pressing issue on the international stage, with all eyes on how the situation will develop in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned as Dodo Finance continues to provide updates on this evolving story.

