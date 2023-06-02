Back to calendar overview…

Saturday 03-06-2023 10:00

On Saturday 3 June 2023, you can return your broken items to Repair Café Goeree-Overflakkee, which is located at Good for Good in Sommelsdijk. Due to the move, the volunteers were temporarily housed in the building’s former canteen. Space was somewhat limited and it was a bit dark, but they enjoyed working with you here as well. If you also thought this space was a bit cramped, there’s good news.

Good for Good has built a new canteen, which the Repair Café has been allowed to use since April. You will now find the cafe by keeping to the left of the entrance to Goed voor Goed and walking to the end. This space is well lit and ventilated and so large that a good clean layout has been done to make the day run smoothly. It’s also right next to the warehouse with tools, which makes getting an iron or soldering iron a bit quicker. The Repair Café volunteers are very happy with it, I hope you are too. So come and bring something to fix. Not only broken household appliances such as the vacuum cleaner or the coffee maker, but also textiles, toys or anything else that you may be very attached to.

Perhaps your garden chair no longer opens, or is there a tear in the fabric of your sun lounger? Take this with you, then we’ll look together to see if it can be fixed. Unfortunately, the repair is not always successful, sometimes something is too worn out or too complicated by the manufacturer. But often it works, so an item can last for years. Because throw it away? I do not think so! At least not if it can be avoided. They are not equipped for repairs of computers, tablets and mobile phones. For this, they would like to refer you to local contractors in this area.

Help from the repair café is free; only specially ordered spare parts have to be paid for. Although a voluntary contribution is of course highly appreciated. Do you think of offering clean and dry items? The volunteers would like to see you from 10 a.m. at Good for Good, Gerard Walschapstraat 9 in Sommelsdijk. Assumption of repairs until 12:00. For more information: www.repaircafego.nl and www.repaircafe.org.