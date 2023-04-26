THE Traffic Laws has been around for decades, but has evolved little during that time. However, the way we move has changed. Based on this finding, the federal government Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet (Ecolo), indicated that he was working on a reform of the highway code. In future, it should take greater accountactive road users‘, For example cyclists.

With this proposal, Georges Gilkinet is in fact responding to a controversy that arose in Flanders last week in response to police officers (from the Hageland police zone in Flemish Brabant) who 65 cycle tourists a fine of 58 euros given because they did bike path Not used. Each cyclist received a fine. Naturally, this case caused a stir.

Currently, the highway code only specifies that one group of less than fifteen cyclists on the cycle path must drive. This is why Gilkinet now reports that it is working on this theme. “The goal is a a better balance between road users and to provide more space for active road users,” its spokesperson said. The legislative text should receive a first reading in the Council of Ministers in May, after which it will be discussed by the Council of State.

Bike lane problem

The reform of the highway code is also concerned with the definition of cycle paths. Cyclists give the poor condition of cycle paths often as a reason to drive on the normal road. There is talk of allowing cyclists to ride on the road if there is well being in the bike path, or if there is dead leaves Or dirty lie.

Of course, the Minister indicated that it remains crucial to invest in quality cycling infrastructure. We agree with him, but wait and see…

This reform can be a good thing. But is it really a reform? The Belgian Highway Code dates from 1968 (in fact it is not a highway code, but a royal decree of March 16, 1968).

It’s definitely a good idea to have a complete set study other pointssuch as the use of electric cars (use of charging stations, parking spaces, etc.).

When will there be a real in-depth reform instead of additions here and there?