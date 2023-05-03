Redfall review: Buy, budget trash or scrap?

Check out the Redfall Premium Review for an in-depth discussion and additional information and image of this game.

We read on the Bethesda website that: “The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts is in the hands of a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut off citizens from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the appearance of vampires. Join a handful of survivors against the creatures that threaten to bleed the city dry. Sounds like a great approach for a game. But is it also? Is Redfall finally the big first-party gaming addition for Xbox Series X/S and PC owners? Is this a game you get Game Pass Ultimate for? You will get the answer in the Redfall review.

Redfall Premium review: Will Xbox finally deliver solid first-party content?

The hype leading up to the release of Redfall took a hit when it was announced that the game would run at 30fps at launch. When we were really promised 60 fps. Did the gentlemen notice anything about this? Or was the quality of the rest of the game so strong that we had no issues here. Boris and Koos played the Arkane Studios title and answer that question in this review.

Is 30 fps really a problem?

How did the two experience Redfall? Did they play the game alone or co-op and was there a noticeable difference between the four characters you could choose from? Are vampires as cool to kill as zombies and how does the developer manage to create the same world and storyline in both single player and co-op? You’ll see and hear the answers to all of these questions in the Redfall review.