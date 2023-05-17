Wed, May 17, 11:00

sport



Where is Veldhoven? Ask cycling fanatics and they’ll know exactly. Because next weekend it will again be time in Veldhoven for the Omloop der Kempen.

VELDHOVEN – Veldhoven is ready for the bike party! On the weekend of Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21, Veldhoven and the Brabant Kempen are full of cycling. The 26th International ZLM Omloop der Kempen Ladies will take place on Saturday and the 74th Simac Omloop der Kempen Men’s on Sunday. As part of the ASML Cycling Weekend Omloop der Kempen, this is framed by competitions for young people, beginners and juniors and a lap over 65 or 125 kilometers.

The ZLM Omloop der Kempen Ladies at the international UCI 1.2 level has a strong starting field from all over the world. The women’s peloton will start on Saturday at 4 p.m. from De Place in Veldhoven-Dorp, then ride in the “southern loop” through Riethoven, Bergeijk, Postel (B), Hoge and Lage Mierden, via Bladel and Steensel to Knegsel and back in Veldhoven. A total of 125 kilometers of route including a number of rugged cobbled sections. A nice international starting field with teams from, among others, the United States, Australia, Norway, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and of course the Netherlands and Belgium. Also special are the selections of Liv Racing, Team DSM, Human Powered Health and Fenix-Deceuninck, for example, where we see Rachele Barbieri (winner in 2022), Thalita de Jong, Charlotte Kool, French champion Audrey Cordon Ragot , Marjolein van ‘t Faith, Marit Raaijmakers, and from the region of Aniek van Alphen (Hapert).

On Sunday, it’s the men’s turn to take part in the 74th edition of the Simac Omloop der Kempen, the most popular cycling classic in the Netherlands! They drive a race of no less than 190 kilometers, in which, in addition to the “southern loop”, the “north loop” is also run through the Campine. Here also a number of cobbled strips. Notable participants this year include Matthijs Büchli (Olympic gold medalist), Coen Vermeltfoort (winner Ster van Zwolle and Ronde van Overijssel), Yoeri Havik, Jaap Roelen (winner of the Tour of Limburg 2022) and Bertjan Lindeman. There are also many runners from the region at the start. For example, Luuk van Gestel (Moergestel), Kart ten Boske & Huub Artz de Wintelre, Bjorn Baudoin (Dommelen) and Luke van de Put (Esbeek). It is always difficult to predict a winner in the Omloop der Kempen. Over the past 10 years, 8 editions have been won on offense.

Want to pedal yourself on Sunday, May 21? You can do this by joining the tour which starts between 8:00 and 11:30 a.m. from Veldhoven-Dorp. There is then a choice of 2 different distances, 65 or 125 kilometres. Young people, novices and juniors can still register via the KNWU for the criteria to compete on the Omloop der Kempen course.

In short, the ASML Omloop der Kempen cycling weekend will be a big cycling party in Veldhoven Village, the summer weather is forecast, so come and have a snack and a drink and enjoy the biggest sporting event in Veldhoven and the Kempen.

All the latest news about the course, participants, competitions, program, team presentation, start and end times, registration, etc. can be found at www.omloopderkempen.n