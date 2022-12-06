Monique Louis



We are by the river. One boat after another passes. This one is called ‘Inconstant’. We verify it. “Inconstant”, what kind of name is that? Just Google.

‘Inconstant was a fully rigged wooden sailing ship built in 1848 in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, which later became known as ‘Plimmer’s Ark’ and played an important role in the development of Wellington, New Zealand .’

I look up from my screen again. Here is the next boat. It says “Drift” in white letters. “Drift” is loaded with containers, also two superimposed rows. Are you all right ? It reminds me of the Dutch freighter en route to Norway. The cargo had shifted, the boat was tilting to one side. The crew had to be evacuated. The last ones remained on the boat until they were picked up by helicopter a few hours later. Since then, the boat had drifted towards the Norwegian fjords. “So what ?” asked the man after this ‘cliffhanger’. I couldn’t remember exactly how this boating adventure ended. I believe it was Boskalis who did this work.

Director of Boskalis

When I was in my twenties, I was invited to dinner by a friend I hadn’t known for a long time. Or rather: by his father. Just retired, he enjoyed celebrating with us. In his professional life, he turned out to have been a director of Boskalis. “Have you ever heard of it? asked my friend. I didn’t know anything.

We look at another boat, this time from the other side. Slowly and steadily, but oddly also at full speed, it is getting closer. It always calms me down. A boat exudes dignity. It will be something like this. It is an archetype. Determined, almost solemn, he glides over the water.

Why would you call your boat ‘Spontaneous’? “It’s not me, it’s not you, but it’s our boat.”

The sky is clear with a white streak here and there, a watery sun is doing its best. We stop because another boat arrives under the bridge. Some days you stand in this place and nothing comes. It says “competitor”. On the back it is written ‘Nieuwegein’. He barely overtakes the oncoming car. I put my hand over my mouth in shock.

It is that “spontaneously”, says the man, “he should have stayed on the right”.