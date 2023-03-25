‘Rarely seen’: Nicaragua sends nearly all political prisoners to US

Prisoners are denied access to literature, tortured and sometimes locked in solitary cells for months. “You are slowly going crazy.”

According to official counts, 245 political opponents are detained in Nicaragua to date. From journalists to presidential candidates, anyone critical of Daniel Ortega’s regime could be jailed for high treason.

‘Divided Feelings’

So now a huge part has been suddenly released. But they are no longer allowed to stay in their own country: the United States has picked up the prisoners by plane. A former Nicaraguan ambassador to the United States calls the release “rarely seen”.

Nonetheless, Nicaraguans reacted to the release with mixed feelings, the Dutchman says. “On the one hand euphoric, but also realistic. All the people who could still start an uprising against the regime are driven out of the country. An effective way to silence a country.”