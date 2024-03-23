Rafah Cease-fire Resolution Fails at U.N. as Blinken Urges Netanyahu to Avoid Attack

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Urges Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Avoid Assault on Rafah

During his recent visit to Israel as part of a regional tour, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch an assault on Rafah, a southern city at the center of escalating tensions in the region. Washington has been warning against such a move, fearing the potential consequences on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, made it clear that Israel was prepared to move into Rafah with or without U.S. backing, highlighting the growing rift between the two allies. The U.S. has been pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza and has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.

The latest attempt at the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war ended in a failed vote. The U.S. proposed language calling for an immediate and sustained cease-fire linked to a hostage release, but Russia and China used their veto power to block the resolution.

This is not the first time the U.S. has faced challenges in passing resolutions related to the conflict in Gaza. Prior to his visit to Israel, Blinken met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt to discuss possible avenues for a cease-fire in Gaza, underscoring the complexity of the situation and the various actors involved in the peace process. The situation remains precarious, with both sides showing a willingness to escalate the conflict further if necessary.