Qatar’s World Cup stadiums seen from space

Today the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, the 22nd time the World Championships have taken place. A controversial World Cup as everyone knows, because of the eight stadiums where the World Cup took place, seven were built after 2010 and, according to Amnesty International, more than 6,000 migrants died during this construction. Most of the stadiums are in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the others are within 54 km. After the World Cup, seven stadiums will be transformed into hotels, common areas, small sports facilities or will be demolished, one stadium will remain as it is, the Khalifa International Stadium (the Netherlands will play their second match against Ecuador there) . NASA photographed all eight stadiums from space with Landsat 9 – OLI-2 and the result is shown above – double click to enlarge the photo to a mega image of 5180 by 5180 pixels. Source: Earth Observatory.

