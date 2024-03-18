Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprising announcement during his victory speech after the recent presidential elections. Putin publicly mentioned the name of opposition leader Alexei Navalny for the first time, describing his death as a “sad event.” He claimed that a prisoner swap for Navalny had been agreed upon just days before his death.

Navalny, who was being held in a prison colony on what many believe were false charges, died under mysterious circumstances. While Russian authorities say he died of natural causes, his allies and supporters claim he was murdered. Putin’s reference to the prisoner swap offer sparked anger among Navalny’s team and supporters, who see it as a manipulative move.

Critics see Putin’s mention of Navalny’s name as a sign of fear and insecurity, as state media had largely ignored Navalny’s death before the elections. There are now calls for an international inquiry into Navalny’s death, as Russia has shown no intention of conducting one.

The circumstances surrounding Navalny’s death have raised suspicions both domestically and internationally. The Russian government’s handling of the situation has been met with skepticism, with many questioning the true cause of Navalny’s demise. As pressure mounts for a transparent investigation, it remains to be seen how Russia will respond to the calls for accountability. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on this developing story.

