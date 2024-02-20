Protests in Taipei as Chinese coast guards board Taiwanese tourist boat

In a recent incident near the Kinmen archipelago, tensions between Taiwan and China have once again escalated as the Chinese coast guard boarded a tourist boat for approximately 32 minutes on Monday. Taiwan’s coast guard was quick to respond, escorting the boat back to Kinmen. The Ocean Affairs Council Minister, Kuan Bi-ling, has condemned the incident, stating that it not only hurt people’s feelings but also caused panic among the passengers.

Premier Chen Chien-jen has called for a peaceful resolution to maintain security in the region, as China has been stepping up patrols in the waters off Kinmen following the tragic deaths of two Chinese fishermen during a chase by the Taiwanese coast guard. Taiwan claims Kinmen as a restricted military zone, but China denies the existence of any restricted waters in the area.

The increased presence of Chinese vessels in the region has sparked complaints from Kinmen residents, who are growing increasingly concerned about their safety and security. This latest incident only adds to the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing still considering Taiwan and its outlying islands as Chinese territory.

The relationship between Taiwan and China has been strained since Taiwan split from China in 1949. Beijing has always maintained that Taiwan is a part of China and has not ruled out the use of military force to reunify the two territories. With tensions continuing to rise in the region, both sides must find a way to peacefully resolve their disputes to prevent any further escalation of conflict.