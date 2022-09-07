Prohibit advertisements for meat in the public space?

According to a survey conducted by the loyalty. It was previously announced that the municipality of Haarlem would be the first municipality in the world to ban meat advertisements, such as kilo blasters, in bus shelters. The reason for this is the observed adverse effects of factory farming on the climate. Incidentally, advertisements for air travel and petrol cars also disappeared in Amsterdam last year.

From the right corner, it is raining objections to the measure that has already been implemented by the municipality of Haarlem. “The climate freaks have gone completely mad,” says the tenor.

The new tobacco

The Netherlands has long ceased to be a country of meat, replies PvdA party leader Attje Kuiken. Plus, vegetarian meat alternatives are now cheaper than meat, which many people often think otherwise, according to Kuiken, who hasn’t eaten meat in twenty years.

“Let’s above all share good recipes between us, and fill the bus shelters with them.” Banning meat advertisements in the public space would not be its “route of flight”. And if you eat a piece of meat once in a while, do it, Kuiken nuance. “But choose good organic meat.”

“Don’t people have more important things to worry about? asks Tom Berendsen, ADC MEP. He doesn’t want us to treat meat like the new smoking: “That seems unwise.”

By: Editors