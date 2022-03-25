Prince Harry’s lawyer reprimanded by a judge: “Completely unacceptable” | royals

On Thursday, it was announced that some of the documents discussed in the trial would not be made public. A London Supreme Court judge agreed at the request of both parties. However, the prince’s legal team had broken the embargo on this decision by forwarding a copy to someone who is not a lawyer. The judge described the leak of this information as “completely unacceptable”. Shaheed Fatima, the lawyer representing Prince Harry, took responsibility for the leak and said she should have thought more carefully before sending the emails.

However, the leak wasn’t the only thing the judge was critical of. Harry’s legal team also received comments that they had provided ‘irrelevant evidence’ in the case.

Security

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the UK Home Office is about his safety. No longer performing active duties for the Royal Family, Harry, who lives in America, is no longer protected when he comes to the UK for a private visit. He now wants to pay himself, but his security also depends on information from the intelligence services. But the ministry does not want to share it with other security authorities.

So Harry decided to take legal action. The prince says he is unsure of returning to the UK without special security.