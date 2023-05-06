President Taiwan in the United States and China threaten heavy sanctions
On the way there and back, she passes through the United States and the American media expects her to speak with McCarthy.
Beijing sees it as a provocation and a violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting would “destroy peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. China “will certainly take steps to retaliate decisively.”
“The Path to Freedom”
Before leaving, Tsai said, “We are calm and confident, we don’t give in to pressure, but we don’t want to provoke either. Taiwan will continue to walk the path of freedom and democracy with determination and step out into the world. Although the road is difficult, it is not only Taiwan.”
The Taiwanese president is flying to New York for the first time today. She is scheduled to speak tomorrow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. The meeting with McCarthy would only take place in Los Angeles after the visit to Guatemala and Belize. She will arrive there on April 5. An official program has not yet been announced.
It is not uncommon for a Taiwanese president to pass through the United States, even if Washington does not recognize the country. But there is additional tension on this journey from Tsai. After former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, China responded with military exercises.
Broken links
The trip to Central America also comes at an important time. Honduras severed ties with Taiwan last week to reconnect with China.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”