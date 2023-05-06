On the way there and back, she passes through the United States and the American media expects her to speak with McCarthy.

Beijing sees it as a provocation and a violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting would “destroy peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. China “will certainly take steps to retaliate decisively.”

“The Path to Freedom”

Before leaving, Tsai said, “We are calm and confident, we don’t give in to pressure, but we don’t want to provoke either. Taiwan will continue to walk the path of freedom and democracy with determination and step out into the world. Although the road is difficult, it is not only Taiwan.”