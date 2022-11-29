In 2022, fifteen Seed Money projects will have been carried out in the Top Agri-Food and Horticulture & Propagation Materials Sectors. Seed capital projects serve as start-up (or ‘seed’) for international partnerships for the Dutch business community (SME) in the agribusiness and horticulture and propagating material sectors. The formation of a consortium is essential in this regard. The objective of an SMP is to contribute to the sustainable development of a local agricultural and horticultural system.

The result of a seed capital project is a feasibility plan for international cooperation. This can be a research proposal to Wageningen Research or another knowledge institution for the annual PPP call, but also a plan for another arrangement via, for example, RVO, Ministry of Business foreign countries or an international organization.

The Seed Money projects will be presented on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in an online meeting (language = English). The program is divided into four blocks in which Top Sector T&U talks about SMP projects in countries around the world!

09:00 -10:00 Waste recovery / side streams: Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Ecuador

10.40 -11.40 Sustainable animal production systems: New Zealand, Philippines, United States, Kenya

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Sustainable crop production systems: South Korea, Japan, Spain, Colombia

2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. New Proteins & others: Chile, Germany, Kenya

During the presentations, the project leaders discuss the result of the SMP and the possible follow-up. In addition to the research and business initiators, representatives of the leading sectors, the internationalization coordinators of the two leading sectors, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and RVO were invited. The aim is to jointly draw up a picture of the effectiveness of the instrument and the opportunities offered by the different SMPs for a follow-up process.

Meetings are public. All presentations can be followed or choose one or more blocks. To look at here the full schedule.

Source: Top sector T&U