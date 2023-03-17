Popular AI software now creates ‘even more realistic’ images

Mid Road is a software widely used to manage artificial intelligence (AI) based on written numerical commands create works of art. These types of online image generator tools have rapidly gained popularity over the past year. Other well-known AI art generators are Stable Diffusion and DALL-E.

THE new edition 5 Midjourney was released this week and should make the images even more realistic. Among other things, the makers promise “much higher image quality, wider stylistic range, support for seamless textures, and wider dynamic range.”

Comparisons with the two previous versions of Midjourney show that the images of the new fifth version are indeed much more realistic. This makes skin textures, facial features, highlights and shadows more realistic.

Hands

A weakness of these types of AI art generators was also addressed: manual generation. “Hands are now mostly correct, with five fingers instead of seven to ten fingers on one hand,” says designer Julie Wieland. against ArsTechnica. Yet it turns out examples that even the new version sometimes makes mistakes with hands and fingers.

Midjourney is free, but there are also subscriptions for users who need quick treatment more often.