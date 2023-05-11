Ukraine needs more time before the long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces can begin. Who has Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with several international media in kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian President, the most important preparations have been completed. Brigades and combat troops, some of which have been trained in NATO countries, are ready, according to the president. We are still waiting for some of the equipment promised by the West, in particular armored vehicles. Much of it has now arrived, but not all of it yet.

“With what we already have, we can move forward and I think be successful,” the president said in an interview for public broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC. “But we would lose a lot of people. I think that is unacceptable. So we have to wait. We need a little more time.

Ukraine has been preparing for months for a counter-offensive to liberate the occupied areas in the south and east of the country. Now that the weather is improving and much of the Western weaponry, including modern Leopard-2 tanks, has arrived, speculation has swirled for weeks that the attack could break out at any moment.

At the same time, Western pundits and politicians, both openly and behind closed doors, have voiced Ukraine’s unconvincing ability to make significant territorial gains. AUnlike the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last fall, the Russian army now has plenty of time to prepare a counterattack. As a result, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to overwhelm the Russians anytime soon. Dand lately he has The Russian army dug hundreds of kilometers of trenches along the front line, stretching from Luhansk and Donetsk in the east to Zaporizhia and Kherson in the south of Ukraine.

Tom Kieft